Berenberg Bank Upgrades Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) to “Buy”

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,610 ($21.18) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HILS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,421.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,347.04. The company has a market capitalization of $997.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.32. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,049 ($13.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

