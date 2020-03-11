BidaskClub Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.