Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.14. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 17.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Path stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 211.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of Bio-Path worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

