BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $2.81 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

