Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Position Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.78% of Boston Beer worth $35,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.14.

NYSE SAM opened at $366.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.98. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $44,005,623. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

