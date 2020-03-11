Brian Robie Hedges Buys 10,000 Shares of Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,358,115.29.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. Russel Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$24.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

