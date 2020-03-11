Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price Down 8.8% After Insider Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s share price dropped 8.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $91.24 and last traded at $91.52, approximately 1,240,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 916,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.36.

Specifically, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after acquiring an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

