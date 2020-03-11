Brokers Issue Forecasts for Digital Turbine Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APPS. National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.16 million, a P/E ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.45. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,500 shares of company stock worth $422,785 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

