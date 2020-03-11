Bruce Gordon Waterman Acquires 55,000 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.