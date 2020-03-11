Bryan Smith Sells 17,975 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $512,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMH opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $62,791,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,883 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 271,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

