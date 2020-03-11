Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $45,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.