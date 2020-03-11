BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

