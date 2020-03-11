Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

BMN opened at GBX 14.13 ($0.19) on Monday. Bushveld Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

