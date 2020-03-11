Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVGW opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

