Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.44% of Camtek worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Camtek LTD. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek LTD. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

