Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.44.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$22.06 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at C$2,310,888.30. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,507.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

