Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the software maker will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of MDRX opened at $6.52 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

