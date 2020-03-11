Capital One Financial Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $4.18 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

