Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Down 9.6% on Insider Selling

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) traded down 9.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.81, 560,875 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 551,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $240,825. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.