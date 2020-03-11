Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 130,385 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,356.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.