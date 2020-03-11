Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

AMP opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

