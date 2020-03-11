Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

