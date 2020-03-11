Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.