Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,197,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $261.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.94.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.