Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after acquiring an additional 832,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 611,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

