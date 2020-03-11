Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.78 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

