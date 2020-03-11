Carret Asset Management LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,511,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.