Carret Asset Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

IBB opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

