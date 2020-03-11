Carret Asset Management LLC Has $988,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.