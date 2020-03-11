Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.