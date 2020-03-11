Carret Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,059,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.46 and its 200-day moving average is $482.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.64.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

