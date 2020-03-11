Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

