Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,071,000 after acquiring an additional 112,947 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,773,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74.

