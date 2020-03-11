Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $43,359,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 39,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

