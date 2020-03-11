Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after acquiring an additional 192,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

OXY opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.