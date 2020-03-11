Carret Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

