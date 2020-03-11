Carret Asset Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPC opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

