Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.