Celsius (CELH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Celsius has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

