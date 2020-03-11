Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,918 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 131,503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 757.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.