Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) versus SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Century Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp 22.36% 12.44% 0.75% SVB Financial Group 32.20% 19.33% 1.73%

Volatility & Risk

Century Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Century Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 6 11 0 2.65

SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $272.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.14%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp $177.54 million 1.98 $39.70 million N/A N/A SVB Financial Group $3.53 billion 2.37 $1.14 billion $21.73 7.45

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Century Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

