Chai Trust Co Llc Purchases 106,519 Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 106,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $533,660.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 71,940 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $465,451.80.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 547,500 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Exterran Corp has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Exterran by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

