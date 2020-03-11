Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 59,940 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,940 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.24% of CSW Industrials worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CSW Industrials by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 192,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $574,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.