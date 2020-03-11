Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Novanta worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Novanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

