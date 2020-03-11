Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.54. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.