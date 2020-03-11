Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 107,255 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.55% of German American Bancorp. worth $43,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GABC opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,855 shares of company stock valued at $489,588. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

