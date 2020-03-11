Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,835 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of ANSYS worth $46,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 36.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,996 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $229.12 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average is $243.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

