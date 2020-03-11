Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,285 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $58,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,637 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $718.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,460.54 and a beta of 1.86. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

