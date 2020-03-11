Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Lydall worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lydall by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 192,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Lydall by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lydall by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 178,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lydall by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

