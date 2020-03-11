Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $59.40 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,835 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.17% of B&G Foods worth $59,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in B&G Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in B&G Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

B&G Foods stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $970.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.